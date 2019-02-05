First-team experiments binned by Craig Hignett in search of some stability and continuity at Hartlepool United

Experimental teams are a thing of the past at Hartlepool United, according to boss Craig Hignett.

A big criticism of the man Hignett replaced - Richard Money - was that too many points were thrown away over the festive period due to the manager’s insistence on seeing every player in his squad in a game.

That’s not something Hignett needs to do, knowing the Pools dressing room inside out.

“If I don’t have to, I won’t mess about with it,” Hignett said of his team selection ahead of the weekend visit of National League leaders Leyton Orient.

“I just want to win games and get points. Last time I was in charge we went on a really good winning run, then I made changes to the side to have a look at who would be here for the next season and we lost a lot of games. I’ve learned from it and now I won’t change it for the sake of it. I will make a decision on how they play in training.

“I see what they do in training every day so it’s a poor excuse if a player comes to me and says he’s not played many games – he plays every day in training so show me what you can do and you are worth keeping. There’s been a lot of changes, a lot of instability at the club and it has to change. Win games and we have to keep a settled side.”