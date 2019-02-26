FIVE key decisions on the agenda for Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett

By manager Craig Hignett’s admission, Hartlepool United are down to the bare bones.

There aren’t a lot of decisions Hignett has to make ahead of this weekend, but after suffering their first loss of his second permanent spell tweaks and adjustments must be on the manager’s mind, where possible.

Here we take a look at FIVE issues Hignett may look to address ahead of the weekend trip to Sutton United.

CENTRE-HALF - CAN POOLS ADD?

Hignett is desperate to get a player through the door before Pools travel south on Friday afternoon and he’s cast the net far and wide in order to add reinforcements.

But, as is always the case, it’s easier said than done to find the right kind of player at this time of the season.

Pools have until the last Thursday in March to sign players.

FORMATION - STICK OR TWIST?

This one could be decided on whether Pools get a player in, or not.

Without adding anyone it might well be ion Hignett’s thinking to switch back to a four defensively.

The problem with that is Pools have been impressive this campaign in with their three central defenders. It could be a case of needs must, though.

LUKE MOLYNEUX - IN OR OUT?

Sunderland put the blocks on Pools throwing Molyneux in at the deep end at Boreham Wood and it lost his place in the starting XI.

The midfielder came on against Bromley with the team two goals down but did little to help turn things around in 45 quiet minutes at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.

But when he’s started the loan man has impressed with his ability to beat a man, his impressive dead ball skills and workrate in the final third.

Hignett must decided whether to throw in another game-changer at Gander Green Lane, or stick with Josh Hawkes as Pools’ main threat.

NIKO MUIR - HAS HE DONE ENOUGH?

Coming in from the cold, and on a poor run of 17 games (including substitute appearances) without a goal, Muir did his cause no harm with a solid display in the Pools frontline.

He’s no Luke James, but not many are, and he linked up reasonably well with Nicke Kabamba.

Will Hignett stick with a two up top, though against Sutton? A lot depends on the above. If he opts for Molyneux then it is likely to be at the expense of Muir.

LEFT-BACK CONUNDRUM - AMOS OR KITCHING?

Danny Amos was substituted at half-time as Pools went in search of a point against Bromley. He did not have his best game four days earlier against Ebbsfleet.

But while he’s been shown to have a chink in his armour defensively, the player has been a success in attack, providing the bullets for striker Kabamba on his recent goalscoring run.

It’s likely the manager will stick with the Doncaster Rovers youngster, and Kitching will have to be content with a place on the bench.