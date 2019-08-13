Former Hartlepool United captain Andrew Davies requests to leave Scottish Championship side Dundee
Andrew Davies has requested to leave Scottish Championship side Dundee after seven months at the club.
The former Pools skipper had his contract cancelled at Victoria Park in January and swiftly agreed an 18-month contract with the then Scottish Premiership outfit.
Davies is yet to make an appearance for The Dark Blues after breaking his metatarsal during a training match against St. Johnstone just four days after joining the club. He suffered a second break to his foot just months later and is yet to return to full fitness.
Now the 34-year-old defender is looking to return to England due to ‘family reasons’ and is understood to be in discussions with Dundee about cancelling his contract, according to a report in the Dundee Evening Telegraph.
Davies joined Pools from Ross County last summer and went on to make 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.