Former Hartlepool United manager Neale Cooper fighting for life after fall

Former Hartlepool United manager Neale Cooper is fighting for his life after a fall at his home.

Cooper is in critical condition in hospital after being found seriously injured in the communal stairwell of flats where he lives in Aberdeen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the cause of injuries, which are not believed to be suspicious.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: "Police inquiries were ongoing throughout the night to establish the full circumstances, however the incident does not appear to be suspicious."

Hartlepool United have sent a message of support, the club tweeted: "The thoughts and best wishes of everyone connected with Hartlepool United are with former boss Neale Cooper after hearing the news he is in hospital.

"Keep on fighting, Neale - we're right behind you."

Popular Cooper was at the helm during Pools’ most successful period in recent times which ended in the club reaching the League One play off final in 2005.

He returned for a short spell in 2011.

Last June, the Scot suffered a heart attack in Aberdeen after spending the day with his children in Inverness. He had a stent fitted into a blocked artery.