Former Portsmouth striker Nicke Kabamba hoping for winning return for Hartlepool United against Dagenham & Redbridge

After watching Hartlepool United’s positive run of form from the sidelines, Nicke Kabamba is itching to get that winning feeling back at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 11:45 am
Jerome Binnom-Williams of Halifax Town battles with Nicke Kabamba of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United at The Shay, Halifax on Tuesday 6th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The striker’s previous National League appearance for Pools saw him return from an ankle injury as a late substitute at Barrow last week.

An energetic cameo was almost rewarded with a goal but United were still able to see out a 1-0 win. It was the first time Kabamba had finished a league match on the winning side this season, a feeling he wants to keep going at Dagenham this afternoon.

And following his midweek friendly hat-trick against Carlisle, a return to the side for Kabamba is certainly a possibility.

In association with Grand Central.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

However, the form of attacking players Gime Toure and Ryan Donaldson will provide manager Craig Hignett with a selection headache.

When reflecting on his spell out of the team, Kabamba commented: “I wouldn’t say I’ve been frustrated as such because I’ve been injured and had no chance of playing anyway.

“If the boys weren’t doing so well I might have been frustrated that I couldn’t help but as a team player, you want the team to do well, which they are.

“Obviously, it would be better for me if I was playing but they’re playing great without me so I know I’ve just got to wait for my chance to come back in and start scoring goals.

“It’s good to have that competition and we’ve got a strong squad with a lot of depth – we’re all feeling positive as a group going forward.”