Former Portsmouth striker Nicke Kabamba hoping for winning return for Hartlepool United against Dagenham & Redbridge
After watching Hartlepool United’s positive run of form from the sidelines, Nicke Kabamba is itching to get that winning feeling back at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
The striker’s previous National League appearance for Pools saw him return from an ankle injury as a late substitute at Barrow last week.
An energetic cameo was almost rewarded with a goal but United were still able to see out a 1-0 win. It was the first time Kabamba had finished a league match on the winning side this season, a feeling he wants to keep going at Dagenham this afternoon.
And following his midweek friendly hat-trick against Carlisle, a return to the side for Kabamba is certainly a possibility.
However, the form of attacking players Gime Toure and Ryan Donaldson will provide manager Craig Hignett with a selection headache.
When reflecting on his spell out of the team, Kabamba commented: “I wouldn’t say I’ve been frustrated as such because I’ve been injured and had no chance of playing anyway.
“If the boys weren’t doing so well I might have been frustrated that I couldn’t help but as a team player, you want the team to do well, which they are.
“Obviously, it would be better for me if I was playing but they’re playing great without me so I know I’ve just got to wait for my chance to come back in and start scoring goals.
“It’s good to have that competition and we’ve got a strong squad with a lot of depth – we’re all feeling positive as a group going forward.”