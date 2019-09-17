Former Salford City midfielder Gus Mafuta reveals the key to his 'good life' at Hartlepool United
Gus Mafuta is enjoying life back up in the north east after joining Hartlepool United from Salford City in the summer.
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 17:00 pm
Mafuta had previously spent two years in the National League with Gateshead before joining the Ammies in 2017. The 24-year-old midfielder helped Salford to two successive promotions before joining Pools.
And Mafuta’s transition into the Pools squad has been seamless as he’s featured in all 11 National League matches so far.
“The lads have been good and welcomed me really, really well which is important,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve played in a team with a bad changing room yet during my career which is good and I’m lucky to have that.”
Away from football, the England C international revealed the key to his happiness at Pools: “My outside life is really good as well, my missus is happy here and if she’s happy, I’m happy!”