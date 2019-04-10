Fraser Kerr backs Hartlepool United team-mate Scott Loach after Solihull Moors error

Hartlepool United defender Fraser Kerr has backed team-mate Scott Loach following the goalkeeper’s costly error against Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Loach had produced a standout display at the Super 6 Stadium before gifting the visitors all three points when he dropped the ball at the feet of Solihull striker Adi Yussuf.

Hartlepool players were quick to console Loach at the full-time whistle, though, after the keeper had kept his side in contention in the first half.

“He was gutted obviously,” said Kerr after the game. “He apologised to the boys but we were like don’t be daft, he’s kept us in the game first half, made three tremendous saves.

“You can’t really say much if he fumbles one, he’ll be beating himself up at home so there’s no point anybody getting on to him.”

Kerr, who joined Pools from National League rivals Gateshead in February, has been a regular in the heart of defence since his move to the Super 6 Stadium.

And the 6 ft 2 defender says it gives him confidence playing in front of Loach, who is a reassuring influence between the sticks.

“It gives you confidence when you’re out there because you know you’ve got a solid goalkeeper who’s going to come for crosses," added Kerr.

"He’s comfortable with the ball at his feet and he’s a fantastic shot-stopper.

“From my point of view, I don’t want him to be making too many saves but if he pulls off a few in a game then that’s brilliant.”