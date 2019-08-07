Fraser Kerr of Hartlepool United in action with Halifax Town's Matty Brown during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United at The Shay, Halifax on Tuesday 6th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Halifax Town confirmed back-to-back defeats to open the 2019-20 campaign for Pools.

While Kerr felt the side were able to move the ball around and control the game in the first half, not capitalising when they were on top proved to be costly as second-half goals from Josh Staunton and Tobi Sho-Silva saw The Shaymen to victory.

“We were in control in the first half but it’s just being clinical when we’re in control so we get the first goal,” said the Scottish defender.

“The first goal is massive, it sounds obvious but especially in this league with how teams set-up and are able to sit-in and defend. It’s happened in both games and it’s cost us because we’ve had to chase the game.

“Improvement was made [from Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Sutton United] but if you’re still getting beat it’s not ideal.

“We need to find a way of playing well for 90 minutes and getting the result. It’s not through a lack of trying, we need to make sure we dominate, be clinical and score first.”

After an encouraging summer which had everyone talking about Pools competing at the top end of the National League table this season – the opening two games have proven a stark reminder as to how difficult the National League is.

And when asked if he felt Pools deserved to get something from any of their opening two games, Kerr responded: “No because the results speak for themselves.

“There have been positives but there’s been more negatives and we need to eradicate those mistakes quickly and make sure we go out there with a positive mindset on Saturday and get three points.

“If you’re making mistakes, conceding goals and not scoring, there’s a lot more you pick up on and need to work on. We’ll go work on those things in order to put them right on Saturday.”