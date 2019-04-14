Goalscorer Gavan Holohan hopes maiden Hartlepool United strike is first of many

One start, one goal - it was a close to perfect start to life at Hartlepool United for new boy Gavan Holohan.

Although the Irishman admits the only thing missing at Aldershot yesterday was the three National League points.

After a man of the match performance, Holohan popped up in the 80th minute to level the scores at the EBB Stadium and earn Pools a well-deserved point.

He hopes that goal will be a sign of things to come in the final three games of the campaign - starting against Devante Rodney's Halifax Town at the Super 6 Stadium on Friday.

"It was good to be back out there playing," Holohan told Pools Player.

"It feels good to get some minutes under my belt and my first start.

"It is always a bonus to get a goal because that is a big part of my game.

"It is something that I look to do every time I play so it was pleasing to get on the scoresheet.

"It would have been better going up the road with the three points but sometimes you can't have it all."

While Holohan admits the dressing room were disappointed not to take all three points from a side now certain to be playing their football in the National League South next season - he knows any point earned on the road is no bad thing.

"We're probably a bit disappointed with the point," said Holohan.

"We did enough second half to maybe snatch it - we just didn't have that final bit of quality to snatch the second.

"It's a point on the road, though, and a point on the road is a good point.

"It was maybe just a bit of patience we needed, which we lacked in the first half. On another day we could have scored two or three."