Hartlepool ace shines, Wrexham key man struggles as Leyton Orient seal big boost: National League winners and losers

While Hartlepool United put in arguably one of their best performances of the season, there was plenty else happening around the top tier of the non-league. From promotion battles to relegation scraps, there were some key results around the division. We've pulled together all the main winners and losers from around the National League this weekend - scroll down and click through the pages to see who features:

1. W: Nicky Featherstone The Pools midfielder shone during his side's 1-0 win over Wrexham, earning him plaudits from all quarters. His goal-line clearance to secure the three points topped-off a fine showing. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. W: Leyton Orient The O's were out of National League action this weekend - but sealed a Wembley visit after claiming a spot in the FA Trophy final. Confidence and finances should receive a well-earned boost as a result. Getty Buy a Photo

3. W: Aldershot Town The Shots kept their faint hopes of National League safety alive with a 2-0 victory over Boreham Wood. It could prove to be a key three points come the end of the campaign. Getty Buy a Photo

4. W: John Sheridan No National League side has picked up more points than Chesterfield since John Sheridan was appointed - with the former Carlisle and Plymouth boss leading the Spireites away from danger. Getty Buy a Photo

