Who were the winners and losers in the National League this weekend?

Hartlepool ace shines, Wrexham key man struggles as Leyton Orient seal big boost: National League winners and losers

It was another big weekend in the National League - but who were the winners and losers at both ends of the table?

While Hartlepool United put in arguably one of their best performances of the season, there was plenty else happening around the top tier of the non-league. From promotion battles to relegation scraps, there were some key results around the division. We've pulled together all the main winners and losers from around the National League this weekend - scroll down and click through the pages to see who features:

The Pools midfielder shone during his side's 1-0 win over Wrexham, earning him plaudits from all quarters. His goal-line clearance to secure the three points topped-off a fine showing.

1. W: Nicky Featherstone

The O's were out of National League action this weekend - but sealed a Wembley visit after claiming a spot in the FA Trophy final. Confidence and finances should receive a well-earned boost as a result.

2. W: Leyton Orient

The Shots kept their faint hopes of National League safety alive with a 2-0 victory over Boreham Wood. It could prove to be a key three points come the end of the campaign.

3. W: Aldershot Town

No National League side has picked up more points than Chesterfield since John Sheridan was appointed - with the former Carlisle and Plymouth boss leading the Spireites away from danger.

4. W: John Sheridan

