Hartlepool ace shines, Wrexham key man struggles as Leyton Orient seal big boost: National League winners and losers
It was another big weekend in the National League - but who were the winners and losers at both ends of the table?
While Hartlepool United put in arguably one of their best performances of the season, there was plenty else happening around the top tier of the non-league. From promotion battles to relegation scraps, there were some key results around the division. We've pulled together all the main winners and losers from around the National League this weekend - scroll down and click through the pages to see who features:
1. W: Nicky Featherstone
The Pools midfielder shone during his side's 1-0 win over Wrexham, earning him plaudits from all quarters. His goal-line clearance to secure the three points topped-off a fine showing.
The O's were out of National League action this weekend - but sealed a Wembley visit after claiming a spot in the FA Trophy final. Confidence and finances should receive a well-earned boost as a result.