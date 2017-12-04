Hartlepool boss demanding positive attitude after Macclesfield shocker

Craig Harrison kept Hartlepool United’s squad back late into Saturday evening to get his anger out of the way.

The Pools boss pointed the finger of blame at his errant players in a dressing-room lock-in following the 2-1 defeat to Macclesfield.

Pools gift-wrapped the points to the Silkmen, who scored twice in six minutes, through Ryan Lloyd and Keith Lowe to nick a win, which never looked on.

Harrison did not want to dish out the blastings today, he is demanding the players arrive at the Racecourse today with a positive frame of mind ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dover Athletic.

The boss can’t allow a hangover from that wretched last six minutes to drag the squad down.

“That’s up to me now as a manager to make sure it doesn’t,” he said.

“It’s how me and my staff react this week.

“It’s how we react, how we plan. Football is a challenge psychologically as well as physically.

“It’s up to me, Jenks, Batesy, Bernie and all the staff here to set the tone.

“We nailed down things straight after the match in the dressing room for a reason.

“I wanted to get it [the inquest] out of the way.

“I could not have left it until today, if I did we’d end up stewing over it and lose two days talking about it.

“We have to remember we weren’t far from our best in the first 85 minutes.”

A positive attitude in front of goal MUST be addressed this week for sure.

Pools lost 2-1 despite having 14 efforts at goal, seven on target and seven off.

“Individual decisions to pull the trigger have to be looked at, players passing the buck when they could have had shots,” said Harrison.

“We have to ask the players why because we work on finishing and attacking play in training all the time.

“Is it a personal thing with confidence?

“We see in training the same lads shooting and scoring from all angles and distances.

“We have to come in this morning with the attitude how can we do our jobs better?”