Hartlepool caretaker boss still in dark over his future

Matthew Bates admits he is desperate to become a manager - but says he remains in the dark about his own Hartlepool United future.

Last week, Bates claimed he was keen to meet prospective new owner Raj Singh, and his former manager Craig Hignett, who is poised to become director of football at Victoria Park.

The duo, flanked by chief executive Pam Duxbury and Hignett’s former Middlesbrough team-mate Gary Pallister, watched Bates’ men record their second win on the bounce last night, beating Bromley 2-1 thanks to strikes from full debutant Josh Hawkes and Michael Woods.

But the 31-year-old has admitted no meeting has taken place between the potential new owners, whose takeover is expected to go ahead within the next 24 hours, and himself.

“I’ve never hidden from the fact I want to be a manager,” said Bates.

“There has been no meeting between me and the potential new owners. And as things stand the takeover hasn’t happened yet.

“I don’t know their thoughts and I’m sure we will have a conversation at some point.

“There’s so many things to think about. A lot of questions need to be asked – budgets, players and it’s a long way from me.

“We will wait and see how things work out.”