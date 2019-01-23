Hartlepool chief reveals why the victory over Darlington can be 'massive' for the club

John Hewitson believes Hartlepool United’s vitory over Darlington could prove ‘massive’ for the entire club.

Pools left it late to seal victory over the Quakers, with strikes from Lewis Hawkins and Josh Hawkes in the final ten minutes completing a remarkable comeback.

Hewiston, Pools academy manager, led the side at Blackwell Meadows alongside youth boss Ian McGuckin.

And he believes giving the club that winning feeling once again could prove a boost for all involved at the Super 6 Stadium.

He said: “It was massive really, for the club and for the fans, just to get a positive result and for the players to get that winning feeling.

“It was important that we do out best and the ultimate aim was to get to the next round, and that’s what we did.”

The game wasn’t without it’s nervous moments, though, with Pools having to soak up plenty of Darlington pressure.

And while the manner of their victory wasn’t good for Hewitson’s blood pressure, he was deligted to se the side fight back.

“I think before we equalised, they had a couple of good chances and our goalkeeper has made a couple of fantastic saves.

“Then it was bit of good quality from ourselves to equalise, and a great composed finish from Josh Hawkes to get the winner.

“The timings of the goals in the game knocked their ends in really.

“We left it late, and a bit late for my heart rate as well - I was having kittens at one stage!

“But it was really enjoyable.”

Over 1700 fans attended the tie, including over 130 Hartlepool fans.

And Pools’ academy chief was keen to praise the club’s superb support.

“The atmosphere was brilliant, really good.

“Credit to the Darlington and Hartlepool fans - they were loud, intimidating and they made it a fantastic atmosphere.”