Hartlepool draw either Sutton or Slough in FA Cup second round draw

Hartlepool United will take on Sutton United or Slough in the second round of the FA Cup - if they can win their replay!

Pools will be rewarded for disposing of League One Gillingham with another away tie tie after their number was pulled out of the bag second during the draw at National League South side Hampton & Richmond ahead of their televised clash with Oldham Athletic.

First of all, Matthew Bates' side must focus on their replay, after they held the Gills to a goalless draw on Saturday.

Pools will welcome the Gills back to the Super 6 Stadium a week on Wednesday.

Should they come through that game, ties for the second round will take place on the weekend of November 30 to December 3.

Winners of the first round ties scoop £36,000 while clubs who win their FA Cup second round tie will be awarded £54,000 after the prize money was increased this season.

Elsewhere, Sunderland will take on fellow League One side Walsall in the second round.

The Black Cats beat League Two side Port Vale on Sunday thanks to goals from George Honeyman and Lyden Gooch.

They will travel to the Bescot Stadium twice in successive weekends, with the two sides set to meet in the league on November 24.