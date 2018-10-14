Hartlepool fans appear on Soccer AM: 'Thought this was going to be our first ZERO at one point!'

A group of Hartlepool United fans starred on Soccer AM this weekend - after a shaky start!

Every week the popular TV programme invites a different set of supporters to take part in the show, while participating in their football-themed quiz and volley challenge.

The Pools supporters were in the area ahead of Pools' National League clash with promotion rivals Leyton Orient, the game ending in a goalless draw.

It was a shaky start under the pressure of the rolling cameras and national audience but the group of Poolies recovered well to finish with five volleys scored in the space of 60 seconds.

Watch their efforts in the video above.