Hartlepool next manager odds: Lee Clark bookies' favourite; Phil Brown and Lee Bradbury in frame

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark is the bookmakers' favourite to be the new manager of Hartlepool United.

Clark, who has managed Bury, Kilmarnock, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, is 4/1 with BetVictor to succeed Matthew Bates, who was sacked last week.

At 6/1 is South Shields-born Phil Brown, who was recently sacked by League Two side Swindon Town. Brown's managerial CV includes clubs such as Derby County, Hull City, Preston North End and Southend United.

Also at 6/1 is ex-Leyton Orient boss Russell Slade, and Lee Bradbury, who has earned back to back promotions with Havant & Waterlooville.

Blyth Spartans manager Alun Armstrong is 8/1. Armstrong has guided the Spartans to within four points of the National League North play-offs and spoke to Pools previously about the role before it was offered to Bates.

Also at 8/1 is Neil Redfearn, who has recently spent some time with the Newcastle U23s and John Askey, who was sacked by League One side Shrewsbury Town. Askey has experience of promotion from the National League with Macclesfield Town.

Former Ebbsfleet United coach Daryl McMahon, who guided the club to the National League play-offs last season, is 10/1. He was sacked by the club in November following a poor run of form.

Also at 10/1 is Shaun Derry who most recently managed Cambridge United in League Two.

Others linked to the job include former Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan at 12/1, with former NUFC forward and coach Peter Beardsley at 14/1. Spennymoor Town coach Jason Ainsley is priced at 16/1 and South Shields FC joint manager Graham Fenton is at 25/1.

Hartlepool are understood to have drawn up an initial shortlist last night, and are going to discuss their options, with Craig Hignett set to continue as caretaker manager this weekend at Maidenhead.