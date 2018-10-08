Hartlepool's Luke James withdraws from England C squad to face Estonia

Luke James has been forced to withdraw from Wednesday's England C squad after picking up an injury in the win over Boreham Wood.

The Pools striker was named in Paul Fairclough's squad last month for their upcoming game with Estonia U23s and Leyton Orient.

But James, who has scored one goal in 15 appearances so far this season, has been forced to pull out after taking a knock on the ankle at the weekend.

He was due to link up with his Three Lions C teammates today but has now has now been advised to remain in the North-East and receive treatment to ensure he’s available for Pools’ trip to Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Matthew Bates' side got back to winning ways in a 2-0 win against Borewood Wood but now face a difficult trip to second placed Leyton Orient.