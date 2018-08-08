Hartlepool set for cash injection after Ipswich Town sign Toto Nsiala

Hartlepool United's coffers will receive a welcome cash injection after Toto Nsiala completed his move to Ipswich Town.

Pools negotiated a 10% sell on fee in the transfer which saw the DR Congo international depart The Vic for Shrewsbury Town in January 2017, as revealed by the Mail earlier this week.

Nsiala has now joined Ipswich Town in a double deal with Jon Nolan, the fee for the pair of them is officially undisclosed but it is understood to be around the £2million mark in total.

The pair put in formal transfer requests to force through their moves to Portman Road.

The exact breakdown of the deal is not known but Shrewsbury were reported to be demanding around £1million for Nsiala - which should see Pools pocket just shy of £100,000 from the deal.

Nsiala, 26, who has signed a three-year deal, is reunited with Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst.

Nsiala said: "It has always been in my thinking that when you get a chance to play at a higher level, you have to take it because it may never come around again.

"It’s worked out perfectly with the gaffer here and now I’m looking forward to testing myself in the Championship to see how far I have come as a player and a person.

"I’ve got to knuckle down and work hard and show everyone what I can do. I’m looking forward to that challenge."

Nsiala spent just seven months at Victoria Park, making a total of 25 appearances, scoring one goal.

As reported, Pools will receive 10% of the fee, over what Shrewsbury bought him for.

Pools got around £15,000 plus add ons - thought to total £5,000 - for the player.