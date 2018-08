Matthew Bates will have plenty of selection dilemmas as he names his first Hartlepool United side of the season - but who would you pick?

The Pools' boss has added some eye-catching new faces to his side this summer, while existing players will also be keen to stake a claim for a starting place in the National League opener. Have your say on who Matthew Bates should pick, in a 3-5-2 formation, by using our squad selector below: