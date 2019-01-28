Hartlepool United 110% stronger than it was 12 months ago - Raj Singh

Raj Singh has batted away suggestions Hartlepool United is in no stronger a position than it was before he took over.

Speaking in the club's matchday programme The Blue Print before the weekend win over Braintree Town, Singh was keen to stress the improvements made at the club, despite criticism of recent changes off the field.

"People may look from the outside and think what has happened is strange," said Singh, who is Pools' majority shareholder, along with Sky Sports Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling.

"But I can that we've reached this decisions after lots of discussion and done it because we all genuinely feel it is in the best interests of the club. Of course, only time will tell how successful these changes are.

"I hear suggestions from people that the club is in no better place now than it was this time last year - well let me guarantee you that's 110% better than it was last year.

"However, it will take us some time to get to where we want to be - we always knew that would be the case but it doesn't detract from the determination we all have to get this club back where we believe it deserves to be.

"I know there is a lot of frustration surrounding where we find ourselves at the moment but that's not the fault of anybody running the club right now.

"However, we're desperately attempting to make strides and I would urge everyone to stick together because you have a group of people here who have the club at heart and are doing everything in their power to get things right."