Hartlepool United: 13 North East-born players who have represented England C ahead of Luke James debut

Luke James is in line to make his England C debut against Wales C this evening - but whose North East footsteps will he follow in?

Here, we've picked out 13 players who were born in the North East and have gone on to be capped by the Three Lions C.

Recently linked with Pools, the Gateshead man starred on his debut in 1-0 win over Estonia U23s in October 2018 at right-back.

During his time at Blyth Spartans, the ex-Hartlepool goalkeeper made his Three Lions C bow, going on to make six appearances between 2007 and 2009.

Born in Stockton-on-Tees, Bishop featured twice in Englands 2007 Four Nations Tournament (FNT) winning squad before a few months later, leaving York City for League Two side Barnet.

The current Spennymoor midfielder played just over an hour in March last year as England ran out 3-2 winners over neighbours Wales.

At 41, Brayson is still going strong after hitting 40+ goals for Newcastle Benfield for the fourth successive season. A 3-0 win over Scotland in the 2007 FNT win (when at Northwich Victoria) is his only England C cap.

The Sunderland-born full-back began his career at Darlington, though it was his return to the club in 2017 that brought his first call-up. He has made three appearances and is now at York City.

The Blyth Spartans striker made his debut alongside Rob Ramshaw against Wales C, bagging himself two assists as Fejiri Okenabirhie collected the match ball for his hat-trick.

Gillies (at Gateshead) was called up to England C duty in 2012 - playing his part in a 2-1 win over Belgium on his debut before losing to Turkey a few months later.

Maddisons solidarity season in non-league with Gateshead was enough to add himself to the list of England C representatives with two caps in 2014.