Hartlepool United analysis: Pools finally have a clear style of play - ‘Higgy-Ball’

“Welcome to Higgy-Ball”.

Mark Maguire’s post-match comment to the travelling press may have been made in jest, but it isn’t without its relevance.

Coverage in association with Grand Central

For a long time, Hartlepool United have lacked an identity. There has been no clear style of play, no evident philosophy.

That’s something Craig Hignett has been quick to eradicate - and to excellent effect.

A former attacker himself, it’s perhaps no surprise that Hignett is keen for his Pools side to get on the front foot whenever possible.

From the off at Boreham Wood, they were on the offensive - and deservedly took an early lead through Nicke Kabamba’s fine header.

Further chances came and went, with Josh Hakwes, Liam Noble and Kabamba all spurning fine chances as Pools looked to turn the screw in the early stages.

While his side’s attacking impetus will undoubtedly have impressed Hignett, so too will their resolve at the back.

Strings of Wood crosses were confidently dealt with by what was a youthful backline. Aaron Cunningham, in particular, stood out on what was his full league debut.

Having dealt with some home pressure as the break approached, it was back on the attack as soon as the second period began.

Hawkes - who Hignett admitting was given a slight nudge at half-time - became more and more influential.

And it was he who doubled the advantage with a fine strike from the edge of the area within five minutes of the restart.

He would double his tally from the penalty spot shortly after - although that goal owed much to Luke James’ doing.

The forward likely won’t receive the credit he deserves after yet another stunning performance. His effort for the penalty alone was worthy of applause - James embarking on a gut-busting 40 yard run before being hauled down.

And he would also lay the fourth goal on a plate for Kabamba, with the in-form striker seeing a late effort find the net via a deflection.

That strike rounded-off what was surely one of the finest performances Hartlepool fans have been treated to in recent years, and it owed plenty to Hignett’s style of play.

The new boss has quickly realised that this is a squad built to play in a 3-5-2. When recruiting this summer, Matthew Bates sought players who would fit into that, his preferred system.

Richard Money, rather naively, thought he could fit square pegs into round holes and switch systems.

That isn’t to say that Hignett hasn’t made changes. By his own admission, he has made subtle tweaks to the system in a bid to get Pools firing. It’s more evolution though, than the revolution his predecessor employed.

And now it’s paying off.

Pools’ players are loving the attacking freedom they are now being granted and on Saturday’s evidence, Boreham Wood may not be the only side on the end of an attacking masterclass from Hignett’s side before the season is out.

While it’s important nobody gets too carried away after one excellent performance, there’s certainly plenty to be excited about when it comes to ‘Higgy-Ball’.