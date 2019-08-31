Hartlepool United and former Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux set to miss THREE months following operation
Craig Hignett has confirmed that Luke Molyneux will face the next three months on the sidelines after surgery on his leg.
The winger has been out of action since picking up the injury against York City in pre-season in what was initially thought to be a short-term injury as x-rays confirmed no fracture.
Following Pools’ 2-1 win at Torquay, Hignett revealed: “Luke went in for routine surgery but the surgeon found fragments of bone floating about so he’s had to remove them so the operation has set Luke back longer than we hoped.
“We were hoping two to four weeks but now it’s looking like 10 to 12 weeks.
“It’s a massive blow for him and a massive blow for us but we’ll just have to get on with it.”
Molyneux is one of several players out for Hartlepool with Luke Williams (knee), Myles Anderson (head), Nicke Kabamba (ankle), Kenton Richardson (ankle) and Niko Muir (hamstring) currently sidelined.