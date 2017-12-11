Hartlepool United appeal Deverdics Dover red card

Craig Harrison has today appealed against Nicky Deverdics’ sending off at Dover Athletic.

Hartlepool United cannot afford to lose their left-back for three matches while Deverdics requires justice after an unjust stain on a flawless disciplinary record.

Referee Richard Hulme dismissed the 30-year-old for what he ruled as an elbow on defender Connor Essam just over a minute from time of the 4-0 thumping at the Crabble Athletic Ground.

The two former Dover team-mates collided around 25 yards from the Athletic goal in a challenge for the ball.

Deverdics has inadvertently ‘clothes-lined’ his old friend when putting out his arm, but footage shows it is not an elbow.

The Geordie, who has never been sent off in his career, debated the decision with Mr Hulme who he will now hope will review the incident.

Pools today put out the following statement:

“The club has been in touch with the Football Association on Monday morning to advise that we will lodge an appeal against Nicky Deverdics’ sending-off at Dover Athletic.

“Deverdics was shown a red card in the 89th minute of the contest at Crabble Athletic Ground on Saturday for an alleged elbow on Whites defender Connor Essam.

“However, having studied footage of the incident, the Club feels there is sufficient grounds for an appeal and has now notified the relevant authorities.”

Boss Harrison said: “In real time in no way was it a sending off.

“I think it has been misinterpreted, mis-read by the referee I really do.

“I understand it happens that quickly and referees and their assistants have a tough job to do.

“I thought it was going to be a free-kick to us.

“It looked like Devs had got his body between the man and the ball and their lad has come through him.

“That was my assessment of it.

“At no point did I think a): it was going to be anything but a free-kick to us and b). there was going to be a red card coming out of it.”

It was untidy on the part of the player, but it looked a free-kick and yellow card, at worst.

Pools can ill afford to lose Deverdics for three matches given he is one of the players who is actually performing at his potential at the moment.

As things stand, he would miss Saturday’s FA Trophy trip to Workington and the National League matches against Maidenhead (H) and Gateshead (A).

“Devs been one of our better players, without a shadow of a doubt,” said Harrison.

“We need as many senior players and consistent players as we can in our squad.

“He’ll be a huge miss if he’s out for three games.”