Hartlepool United appeal to fans to join anti-racism protest after arrest
Hartlepool United bosses have appealed to appeal to fans to take a stand against racism.
The club will be issuing special cards to supporters ahead of tomorrow night’s Conference Premir clash with Chesterfield.
The move comes after a man was arrested after an alleged incident of racist abuse at Saturday’s game against Dover.
Some supporters were angry after Dover striker Inih Effiong scored a 36th minute penalty.
He and Pools’ Gus Mafuta were allegedly abused by a small minority of supporters, with stewards and players from both sides reacting.
United manager Craig Hignett and his opposite number at Athletic, Andy Hessenthaler, said they discussed taking their players off the pitch after the alleged racist incident.
Now police have confirmed a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order during the match on Saturday, September 21.
He has been released under investigation, while inquiries continue.
A 60 year old man was reported for summons after he allegedly encroached the pitch during the game.
A club statement issued tonight, Monday, September 23, says: “Following events at the weekend, the Club will continue to focus on action rather than words and will make substantive statements once we have completed discussions with the police and handed over all appropriate evidence.
“We have spoken with the squad and liaised with anti-racism charities to assist us in taking the appropriate action to support the players and raise awareness.
“For Tuesday night’s game we are asking all Poolies to get behind us in taking a stand against racism and will be issuing special cards to be held up declaring “Love Pools, Hate Racism”.
“We are grateful that various supporters groups have offered to contribute towards the production and distribution of these, and hope that as many Pools fans as possible will get behind a simple demonstration to show the players and the public what we are really about.
“We will make communicate more once further action has been taken.
As Craig Hignett declared on Saturday – ‘If you attack one person, you attack us all’.”