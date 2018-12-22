Hartlepool United are 'moving in the right direction' - Richard Money reacts to Pools' Havant draw

Richard Money believes Hartlepool United are "moving in the right direction" despite another uninspiring home show.

Pools were held by Havant & Waterlooville in Money's first game at the Super 6 Stadium.

And despite the negativity around the result - which saw Pools slip two points further away from the promotion play-off spots - the manager was keen to take positives from his players' show.

"I think you have to take the positive aspects first and we didn’t lose the game," he said.

"That's four points from two league games and an FA Trophy win in between – so we are moving in the right direction.

"Clearly we need to be better and we all know that – they will be better too."

Money is keen to assess his squad and admits he is still searching for the best system to suit his players.

"I said when I first arrived I need to see the group, see the players live, see what they can and can’t do," he said.

"Can they take information on board? The only way to do it is to give as many a chance without making too many changes and this period gives me the chance for that.

"I won’t come in and say we were this or that – this isn’t where we want to be."

While Pools are unbeaten under Money, and on a three-game no lose streak, the manager believes they still have some way to go.

"We have a lot of improvements to make, a lot of work to do," he said.

"If anyone thought a new manager comes in and waves a magic wand at a club where results haven’t been very good this year, then they would be mistaken.

“I knew there was work to do when I came and we need to do that work as quick as we can.

“We conceded a goal and we reacted well. That was a positive thing for sure. I could sense when the goal went in that the feeling in the crowd was ‘here we go again’ but there was a good reaction.

“From then we could have won it, could have lost it as well. They had to the two best second-half chances, but we have had more openings, but without quite getting it away or hitting the target.

“I think the players are conscious that to get up the table quickly we have to start winning games, but we can’t be too desperate because you can lose it like that.’’