Hartlepool United are starting show an 'identity' - Richard Money reacts to Pools' National League draw at Chesterfield

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money believes his side are starting to show a real 'identity' in the way they play.

Pools drew 1-1 at Chesterfield's Proact Stadium on Money's first National League away day.

And the manager was pleased with the performance of his players - particularly in the opening 45, where he claims his side played more like a Football League outfit.

"I think we should have been out of sight before they scored," said Money, whose side went ahead through Luke James, before Bradley Barry pegged them back.

"We are trying to get the best out of the players we have got but also trying to develop an identity and a way we want to play.

"There were a lot of good things at Gateshead then in the first half there was a lot of identity.

"I would suggest the level of quality on show was above the level we are at in the first half - we just had to get more than one.

"But look, this league tests you in all sort of different ways. We didn't get the second and had to deal with the pressure but on one occasion we didn't."

Money was not unhappy to claim a share of the spoils, though.

He continued: "This is a big club. Both clubs want to be at the other end of the table.

"You would expect them to ask questions of us and they did."

Goalscorer James, after a decent cameo at the International Stadium, probably had his best game in a Pools shirt since his summer return.

Money thinks the striker, played out wide, deserved his goal.

"His workrate was excellent all afternoon and he richly deserved that goal for his efforts," said the manager.

Many of the 1,400 who were on Tyneside on Boxing Day were critical of the side's performance, but Money thinks few can feel the same leaving Derbyshire.

"The fans were excellent. I hope they enjoyed what they saw from us," he said.