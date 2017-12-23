Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison rings changes for Maidenhead clash

Hartlepool United manager raig Harrison has made three changes from the side beaten by Workington in the FA Trophy last week.

For the visit of Maidenhead United to Victoria Park Kenton Richardson comes in at right-back, Jonathan Franks returns to the starting XI and Rhys Oates is given the nod up top.

Scott Harrison drops out, so too does suspended Lewis Hawkins and Tomi Adeloye, who is out of the matchday 16.

Liam Donnelly is expected to start the clash at centre-half alongside Louis Laing.

Pools XI: Loach, Richardson, Laing, Donnelly, Adams, Newton, Woods, Deverdics, Franks, Cassidy, Oates.

Subs: Catterick, Harrison, Munns, Rodney, Simpson.