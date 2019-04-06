Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett looking to get one over old pal Tim Flowers

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett looking to get one over on former coach Tim Flowers.

Tim Flowers was the goalkeeping coach at Leicester City while Hignett played for the Foxes back in 2003. Now, 16 years on, they meet again as opposing managers.

Flowers and his Solihull Moors side will be desperate to get their revenge on Hartlepool to fuel their promotion push this weekend, while Hignett will be hoping his side can do the double over today’s opponents.

“Tim Flowers is someone I’ve known as he was a goalkeeping coach at Leicester while I was there,” said the Pools boss.

“They’ve had a great season and they’ve put a good run of results together, but it’s up to us to play as well as we can and give them problems to make them worry about us.”

Hartlepool are sat 15th in the National League, while Solihull Moors sit two points off league leaders Leyton Orient with five games remaining this campaign.

Pools secured a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture against Solihull Moors back in September, becoming one of just three teams to win at Damson Park in the league this season.

“This will be a different type of game I think, Solihull post a different type of threat,” added Hignett.

“They’re a big side, they like to get the ball into the box. It’s how you deal with them,” said Hignett.

“We’ll be fully prepared for them (Solihull) but I’m concentrating on what we do and how we deal with the ball and the problems we can cause for them because I know we are capable of doing so.”