Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett provides injury update on first-team trio ahead of Aldershot trip

Craig Hignett is hopeful he’ll be able to name five substitutes for Hartlepool United’s trip to Aldershot on Saturday- with several players close to returning from injury.

The Pools boss could only name a four-man bench for last weekend’s clash with Solihull Moors, after defender Danny Amos, who is on loan from Doncaster, pulled up with a sore back on the morning of the game.

Midfielders Josh Hawkes and Adam Bale also missed the fixture through injury, yet Hignet hopes the trio will be back soon.

“We’ll have to see how Josh Hawkes is,” said Hignett when asked if the trio could return for the trip to the Recreation Ground.

”He’s still struggling with his thigh, not contrary to reports that he was Sheffield United bound.

“Adam Bale is training with us so hopefully he’ll be available and Danny Amos has been training at Doncaster this week and is trying to get fit.”

Pools’ injury issues have piled up in recent months, with captain Carl Magnay (knee) and fellow defender Michael Raynes (Achilles) still out long-term issues.

Hignett admitted some of the recent ‘niggles’ have been down to the hard work on the training field, with the aim to reap the long-term gains.

“It’s just the way it is at the moment, we’ve worked the lads really hard in training and you’re going to get some muscle pulls while trying to make them more robust to be available for more games,” added Hignett.

“I know we’re at the start of something that is going to take time and in the first six to eight months we’re going to get muscle strains as bodies get used to working a little bit harder.

“Obviously we’ve had issues with the scholars as well, I’d like to get them on the bench but they had a big game Saturday so I wasn’t able to do that.”