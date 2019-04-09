Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett provides Josh Hawkes injury update after Solihull Moors absence

Hartlepool United midfielder Josh Hawkes missed Saturday’s defeat to Solihull Moors after injuring his thigh in training.

The 20-year-old, who has netted nine league goals this season, didn’t even make the bench as Pools were only able to name four substitutes at the Super 6 Stadium.

And while Hawkes’ injury wasn’t as bad as first feared, Craig Hignett didn’t want to risk the midfielder against a robust and physical Solihull side who bolstered their promotion hopes with a 1-0 win.

When asked about Hawkes’ absence, Hignett said: “He struck a ball, scored a great goal on Thursday outside the box and thought he pulled his thigh - he hasn’t, it’s just stiffened up.

“He wasn’t going to be risked, I rested him for this game because I knew what type of game it was going to be.

“If we could get him on the ball and get him in early I thought he could have a real impact but that’s ‘Sod’s Law’, that’s what happens when you’re a football manager, things go against you.

“He was a miss but I couldn’t fault any of the lads’ efforts, certainly second half, after the way they defended first half with little joy going the other way.”

Pools did welcome back defender Fraser Kerr on Saturday after the towering centre-back missed the 3-2 defeat at Eastleigh trough illness.

Yet Saturday’s clash came too soon for midfielder Adam Bale, who hadn’t recovered from an ankle injury.

Full-back Danny Amos is also nursing a back issue, with Hignett admitting the club are managing a few niggles ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aldershot.

Defender Kenton Richardson, 21, also missed the Solihull clash following the death of his father, Alan.

The 62-year-old - whose own father Fred played for Pools in the 1940s and 50s - passed away at the weekend following a short illness.

He has been described as a “true gentleman...friendly, approachable and witty”.

Richardson thanked supporters via Twitter after the club released a statement sending out their thoughts.

The defender tweeted: "No words to even describe anything at the moment but just want to say thank you so much. He would have loved this!"