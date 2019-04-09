Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett reveals why he only named four substitutes against Sollihull Moors

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has revealed why he didn’t name a fifth substitute for Saturday’s clash with Solihull Moors - despite having the option to promote one of the club’s youngsters.

Pools had a number of injury concerns ahead of the game, with Josh Hawkes, Adam Bale, Danny Amos and Kenton Richardson all unavailable for various reasons.

Hignett had considered calling-up a youth players but decided against it following the Luca Murphy saga last month, which saw the 17-year-old depart for Fulham.

“Part of that was because of what’s gone on so that was our first-team squad,” said Hignett when asked why he only named four players on the bench.

“We had Josh Hawkes pulled up Adam Bale, we’ve got one or two injuries, little niggles.

"Normally I’d take a young lad and put him on the bench but the young lads who have been taken on the bench have decided once they’re on the bench they’re part of the first team and they no longer want to be here, they want to go higher.”

Murphy rejected a professional contract from Hartlepool earlier in the season following a trial with Fulham.

Pools were unhappy at the way Fulham completed the signing, after Murphy failed a medical with The Cottagers, before signing a three-year deal with them once he was released from the Super 6 Stadium.

It is believed the deal cost Pools a six-figure sum, yet there is no doubt Murphy wanted to leave the Super 6 Stadium once higher-league clubs showed interest.

Others have since been linked with moves away from Pools, with Barnsley showing interest in Connor Rennison, 16, while Sheffield United are preparing to snap up 17-year-old Josh Scott, 17.

Hignett is therefore keen to put a stop to the recuring theme.

“It’s a real shame for the young lads because I’d love to put a young lad on the bench for experience but they’ve got to realise it’s for experience.

“It’s not because they’re in the first team it’s because of lack of numbers but I want to give you experience.

“That’s something we’re going to have to sit down and speak to them about in the future and make them understand where they are and why they are where they are.”