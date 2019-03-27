Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett talks contract extensions and Football League interest in rising star Josh Hawkes

Hartlepool United are set to begin talks with the out-of-contract players they want to KEEP next season.

Manager Craig Hignett had talked about pushing decisions on his the make up of his squad for next season until the end of the current National League campaign.

But the boss has brought those talks forward, with Pools all but safe in the fifth tier this season, following the weekend win over Wrexham.

The Mail can reveal talks are set to take place with Pools’ senior stars over the next TEN days, with younger squad members likely to be informed of the manager’s plans for next season much sooner.

“We have options on some players, who we will be letting know we are taking them up and then we will work our way through it,” said Hignett when asked about contract talks.

“We have to tell the young lads first, then the older lads we will start making our way around in the next 10 days to two weeks.”

It is understood the club will take up the option to extend nine-goal Josh Hawkes’ deal at Pools for another year.

It is likely they will also look to extend Aaron Cunningham’s stay, despite the academy prospect facing up to recovery from a long-term knee injury.

It seems certain the likes of Luke James, Peter Kioso and Nicky Featherstone have a future at Pools, so too do the likes of Nicke Kabamba and Luke Molyneux, provided they can be tied down to permanent contracts.

The manager is also a fan of Niko Muir, while Fraser Kerr, a buy from Gateshead, is tied down until the end of next season.

The club’s position on the likes of Scott Loach, Ryan Donaldson, Liam Noble and others is not yet known, with some of that group known to be a top end of Pools’ wage structure.

Conor Newton seems certain to leave the club this summer.

On Hawkes, who is likely to be subject to interest from the Football League this summer, Hignett is delighted with his progress.

And the fact scouts are coming from far and wide to check out the 20-year-old can only be a good thing, according to the manager.

“I am pleased for him. To step up as a young lad and take a penalty shows he has something about him,” he said of Hawkes’ weekend winner against Wrexham.

“He is on a good run of scoring goals at the moment.

“Players who score goals from midfield are worth money, so the more goals he scores the better it is for our club.”