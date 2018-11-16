Hartlepool United boss Matthew Bates provides injury update ahead of National League visit of Barnet

Matthew Bates has provided an injury update ahead of his Hartlepool United side's return to National League action.

Pools face Barnet this weekend looking to end a three-game losing streak in the fifth tier.

And Bates has revealed he yet again has a clean bill of health heading into Sunday's encounter against a side who sit just three places and three points behind Pools in the standings.

When asked about the players who would be unavailable, Bates said: "(There is) Nothing new.

"We have still got a few days before the game so we keep our fingers crossed but as things stand we have a full squad apart from Luke (Williams)."

Luke Williams.

Williams went under the knife almost a fortnight ago after his first operation to sort a knee problem was unsuccessful.

Bates hopes the player will be back around the first-team ranks within a month and hopes to see the player back in action by 2019.

Elsewhere, Pools have two suspensions with Andrew Davies serving the third game of his three-game ban for a needless red card at Wrexham.

Carl Magnay is also out having picked up his fifth booking in the aftermath of Peter Kioso's red card in Pools' last National League outing at Bromley.

Kioso, who served his one-game suspension at Gillingham last week, does, however, return to the ranks this weekend.

Bates said: "Andrew and Mags are suspended but we have to get on with it.

"We need to get back to winning ways, whatever players we have available."