Hartlepool United boss provides update on injured defender plus the latest on Gavan Holohan's situation

Hartlepool United will not rush Aaron Cunningham back to action from a calf problem.

The injury, picked up in the latter stages of the 2-2 draw with Sutton United, has prevented the youngster from playing in the last two, having started the five previous.

READ MORE: Hartlepool United academy future up in the air as funding drop leaves £180,000 hole in budget



And while Craig Hignett has revealed the player is edging closer to fitness and a first-team return, the Pools boss is in no hurry to throw the player back into the National League mix, especially given his injury history.

How did Pools' players rate last night? Liam Kennedy gives his marks out of 10



"Aaron is still struggling," said Hignett, who could welcome the player back for the trip to Barnet on Saturday.

"His calf is still a bit sore but hopefully he will be OK for the weekend.

"It is a tough league and he has played a lot of games.

"It is important we get him right before he is involved."

READ MORE: Craig Hignett reacts to Hartlepool's loss at Fylde as manager points finger at weather, poor decisions & some disappointing defending



Meanwhile, the club also remain hopeful they can get the Irish FA can cut through the red tape preventing Gavan Holohan from making his Pools bow.

The Irishman penned a deal to the end of the season a fortnight ago but a lack of international clearance has prevented the midfielder being involved at first team level.

Taking to social media, the player last night, making reference to David Edgar's second appearance despite having signed a day later, said: "Frustrating not been able to be involved yet... If only I was Canadian."

The Mail understands Pools were told the process could take up to two weeks, therefore the club hope the former Waterford man will be able to be involved in the matchday 16 at Barnet.