Hartlepool United boss Richard Money discusses improving poor home form ahead of Super 6 Stadium debut

Richard Money will take charge of his first Hartlepool United home game this weekend fully aware of the need to improve the club’s fortunes at the Super 6 Stadium.

Money, who led Pools to a 1-0 FA Trophy win at Leamington on Saturday, understands the frustrations of the Pools fanbase given the dire home form.

Pools have managed just three National League home victories all campaign, a key factor in the club sitting 13th in the table.

Havant & Waterlooville - managed by Lee Bradbury, who was a contender to replace Matthew Bates - are the visitors on Saturday afternoon.

Money is fully aware of the need to improve fortunes at home as he looks for Pools to climb the table.

Gateshead, who Pools play home and away over the festive period, occupy the final play-off spot and sit a comfortable eight points ahead of Pools, who will be hoping Money will help revive a league campaign that had spiralled under Matthew Bates.

Asked if he will prioritise the home form, Money said: “I think in this league you need to win home and away to be honest and we’re in a situation in the league where we need victories.

“I think we need to think about that when we set up tactically, we need three points to give us a chance to catch up.

“I haven’t really looked at what the home form has been like but as I said in the press conference, I understand where the supporters are, I understand the frustration.

“I’ve seen it before being at clubs like this before and they’re no different to any of the others.

“We ended up with a really terrific home record at Luton and Cambridge, won the first seven games at home the season we got promoted.

“Home form is important of course but we’ve shown [Saturday] that we can come to a really tough place, stand up, strong back four and win a game 1-0 on an awful day.

“You have to understand that in this league, in any league really, if you can’t do that you won’t get promoted.”