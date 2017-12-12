Hartlepool United can’t afford to lose Nicky Deverdics appeal

As far as results go this is just as important as the full-time score at Workington this Saturday.

Hartlepool United have appealed against the red card given to Nicky Deverdics in the 4-0 humbling at Dover Athletic.

Referee Richard Hulme gave the left-back his marching orders for, what he says, was an elbow to the head of defender Connor Essam.

It was the first sending off on the 30-year-old’s immaculate career record, so in that regard, Deverdics will want justice. However, for Pools, they can ill afford to be minus one of their form players.

Should the appeal be unsuccessful, Deverdics will miss the FA Trophy first round tie at Borough Park, the home National League fixture with Maidenhead a week on Saturday and the Boxing Day derby at Gateshead.

There is a risk that it could fail – Deverdics DID catch his ex-Dover team-mate and pal with a swinging right arm but the player insists it was a pure accident.

It certainly was not an elbow and Deverdics and Pools will hope the authorities reach a sensible outcome.

The Geordie is currently providing a constant threat to the opposition sides and looks a player who is not frightened to have a pop at goal.

While he insists he is NOT a left-back. he is providing a different attacking dimension and Pools need him on the park for a critical run of matches in cup and league.