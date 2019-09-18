Hartlepool United captain Ryan Donaldson not putting up with mediocrity as he makes his ambitions clear
Hartlepool United are just two points outside of the National League play-offs places after 11 matches, but that’s not good enough for skipper Ryan Donaldson.
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 11:45 am
Despite defeat last time out, Pools have recovered well from their slow start to the campaign and could potentially climb into the play-off places with a victory at home to Dover Athletic this Saturday (3pm kick-off).
When asked if he was content with being so close to the play-off places with a quarter of the season played, Donaldson responded: “Not really to be honest, we want to be in there and we’ve had chances to get in there.
“We’re not shying away from the fact that we want to be in the top seven.
“But football is great because we’ve got another opportunity on Saturday and we’ll have another good week and training and look forward to that.”