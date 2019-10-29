Hartlepool United caretaker manager, Antony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Aldershot Town and Hartlepool United at the EBB Stadium, Aldershot on Saturday 12th October 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | MI News)

Sweeney is approaching three weeks in temporary charge at Pools and during that time he has led the first team to three straight victories without conceding in addition to a Durham Challenge Cup win over holders Shildon last week.

The under-19s also claimed a comprehensive 6-0 victory at Stockport in the FA Youth Cup under the watch of Sweeney and Ian McGuckin.

And after being thrust into the managerial spotlight, Sweeney is determined to keep things consistent throughout the club.

Ian McGuckin of Hartlepool United coaching staff during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

“The message stays the same really, we've tried to set the 19s up in the same we we’d set up the first team,” he said.

“The set-plays are the same and everyone knows their roles and responsibilities. Warm ups are the same, what we don’t want to get is the sense that anything outside of the first team is not as important because it is important.”

While the caretaker duo have handled their workload impressively so far, it’s only a temporary solution as the club continue their search for a new permanent manager.

Whether that’s Sweeney or someone else, his message should remain as he added: “Whatever department you work in at a football club, that’s the most important to you.