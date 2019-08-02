Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh on what excites him most ahead of the new National League season
Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh is not the only one feeling the excitement ahead of Saturday’s big National League kick-off against Sutton United (3pm kick-off).
After selling over 3,000 season tickets in a productive summer off the field, Singh is looking forward to getting the new campaign underway the recently reverted Victoria Park this weekend.
“It’s always important and it’ll be nice to have a first game at home because people always take note of the first game of the season,” he told the Hartlepool Mail.
“To be playing here in front of what will hopefully be a really big home crowd is the most exciting thing because the support we’ve had through season ticket sales has been amazing.
“The momentum that we’re gathering on and off the pitch has been good and if we can start the season with a win it would be fantastic because the place could take off.”