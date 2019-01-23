Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh reveals reasons behind major reshuffle

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh believes it's important to have the 'right people in the right places' following a major reshuffle at the club.

Richard Money has sensationally stepped down as first-team boss at the Super 6 Stadium, with former director of football Craig Hignett set to take charge of first-team affairs.

Money, who was only appointed Pools' new manager last month, will take on a senior role at the club to 'oversee football matters strategically'.

The 63-year-old impressed the Hartlepool board, including chairman Raj Singh, with his knowledge of the National League and Pools squad during the interview process.

But after nine games in charge, it has been mutually decided it is best for club to make a change.

On the club's website Singh urged fans to stick with the side and have faith in the new structure that is now in place.

Singh said: "My investment in the Club has been significant and I will continue to support the club financially, but we must see progress. My experience in business is that it is vital that you have the right people in the right jobs if you want to make the necessary progress.

“These changes are brave, but I believe they will deliver a structure which balances the necessary experience of this level and of building clubs, with talented coaching and a modern approach to the team.

“I simply ask our fantastic fans to trust us and get behind the team as we look to get points on the pitch and build a proper infra structure off it.”

Chief Executive Mark Maguire also backed the decision and believes Money's skill set will be better suited in his new role.

Money has previous worked as an Academy Director at MLS side Atlanta United and Norwich City, while his last manager's job at Solihull Moors lasted just 26 days.

Maguire said: “Richard Money joined us because we felt he had the experience and skill set to help restructure the Club effectively,"

“There will always be a challenge in balancing the short-term need for results and working towards a long-term strategy. What has become clear in our regular communications is that the task in terms of rebuilding the Football Department and its structure will be all consuming.

“In the opinion of all of us this reshuffle is in the best interests of the club and maximises the skills of those concerned."

It is believed Hignett will be better equipped to get the best out of players on the pitch, while the 49-year-old admitted last month he was keen to get back into coaching.

Maguire also admitted Money has been impressed with Hignett's management style, hence the reason for a change.

“Craig Hignett got the players playing in a dynamic fashion, on the front foot and in a style which fits with the philosophy we wish to pursue during his period in caretaker charge earlier this season," added Maguire.

“Richard has been impressed by Craig as a coach and by his vision for the team and, as we pursued our discussions, it felt more natural to have Craig driving things forward with the First Team whilst Richard assumes the responsibility to direct all other football activity.

“Let me make it clear that our only priority in making this decision is to do the Club and the fans justice, and we will continue to make decisive and brave decisions in order to reward the loyal support we have had.”