Hartlepool United fans with "Kick it Out" Cards during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Chesterfield at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 24th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The club became the subject of much controversy following an alleged racially charged attack directed at the Dover Athletic players following Inih Effiong’s converted penalty in front of the Town End of Victoria Park.

An FA spokesperson confirmed: “Hartlepool United has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following the game against Dover Athletic.

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators, and all people purporting to be its spectators or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour, which included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour, whilst attending this match.”

In response to the charge, Hartlepool issued a club statement.

It read: “Hartlepool United can confirm that we are in receipt of the FA Charge under Rule E20 and will respond accordingly by Tuesday 5th November.

“In previous statements we have made clear our condemnation of individuals’ behaviour during the fixture against Dover Athletic, and have continued to underline our position on discrimination or abuse of any kind through our actions rather than words.

“Our aim has been to set the example on how to respond to matters such as this and we will continue to explore all avenues of education and improvement in that regard.