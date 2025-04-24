Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Hartlepool United news as the college and club publicly clash over academy plans.

Two of Hartlepool’s biggest institutions - Hartlepool United and Hartlepool College of Further Education - were embroiled in a public spat on Wednesday.

It centres around changes to the National League side’s club academy programme and the academy education partner. The two have been in partnership for more than five years with several young players coming through the system including the likes of Max Storey, Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy. It has been a successful partnership but there are changes ahead - with a new 5-year agreement set to be announced with another Hartlepool based Academy education partner in the coming days.

It all came to light on Wednesday, Hartlepool College of Further Education released a statement revealing there are changes planned. They stated: "The College – presently only eight months into a two-year agreement - appreciates things have been tough for the club since being relegated from the Football League in 2022/23.

“As a key strategic partner, the College has helped to attract sponsors and always looked to help where possible. It is also worth noting that the College has never charged any player for securing a place on the programme.

“The club’s recent decision to abruptly move away from this long-standing relationship, with minimal notice and without clear reasons, is disappointing. Prior communication had consistently conveyed positive feedback.”

Pools, however, hit back strongly in a lengthy statement released on Wednesday evening after a ‘great deal of negative speculation’. They said they were ‘disappointed that the HCFE communication was put out without collaboration of the club as a current Academy partner and without full background’.

Pools stressed they will be ‘honouring its current agreement with HCFE including for second-year student-players that will continue their education at HCFE’ - before going into detail about their plans to improve and expand the offering to young players coming through the academy system.

A Pools statement read: "The club's firm preference was to work with HCFE as an existing partner, alongside complementary additional partners to provide a complete 'Hartlepool based model', but regrettably HCFE identified that wasn't possible.

“A new Hartlepool based Academy education partner will be announced in the coming days with student-players training and educated in the town. An initial 5 year agreement will give the Academy programme much needed long term financial security together with additional specialist facilities and coaching staff, a wider geographical coverage and expanded course options to offer players. More details on this exciting partnership will follow.”

Pools are also in the midst of a takeover, with fans eagerly anticipating an update on the future of their club.

The full statements from both club and college can be viewed below.

What did Hartlepool College of Further Education say in their statement?

On Wednesday morning, the College released the following statement: “Hartlepool College of Further Education has valued its partnership with Hartlepool United FC over the past five years. This collaboration between two of the town’s anchor institutions has aimed to contribute to the betterment of Hartlepool.

“The College is proud of the role it has played in developing young players. Many of these have had first team experience such as Max Storey, Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy, Alfie Steel and, this season, Kian Foreman.

“A number have become England schoolboys’ internationals, the latest being Jack Wallace since the turn of the year. There are also notable examples of student players progressing into higher education or employment.

“Since the partnership was formed in August 2020 to ensure the continuation of the youth team, the College has been proud to play a wider role with the Club. This has included assisting with non-player recruitment and a series of commercial and strategic initiatives that have benefitted the community.

“The College was privileged to be viewed as a key partner having enjoyed regular and positive feedback from Hartlepool United, which indicated the relationship was strong and secure. “The College – presently only eight months into a two-year agreement - appreciates things have been tough for the club since being relegated from the Football League in 2022/23.

“As a key strategic partner, the College has helped to attract sponsors and always looked to help where possible. It is also worth noting that the College has never charged any player for securing a place on the programme.

“The club’s recent decision to abruptly move away from this long-standing relationship, with minimal notice and without clear reasons, is disappointing. Prior communication had consistently conveyed positive feedback.

“Current learners on the programme can be assured that their education will not be affected, and those with any questions about the recent developments can arrange individual meetings to discuss what will happen going forward, as they can remain on the programme and continue to study at the College for the next academic year. The subsequent disclosure that the Club will be partnering with a training provider headquartered in Sunderland is particularly surprising. The College views this as a setback for Hartlepool for several reasons.

“Nevertheless, Hartlepool College of Further Education extends its best wishes to Hartlepool United Football Club for the challenges it will face on and off the field in the future, and especially to the young players the programme has helped to develop.”

What did Hartlepool United respond with?

A lengthy club statement issued late on Wednesday evening, stated: “Regrettably following the statement issued by Hartlepool College of Further Education (HCFE) today there has been a great deal of negative speculation.

“The club was disappointed that the HCFE communication was put out without collaboration of the club as a current Academy partner and without full background. Consequently, the club feels it must provide the following information and context.

“We hope the update here provides information and firm assurances relating to the Club Academy programme, including some initial insight into an exciting expansion that will be available to more players, students, the football club and the town.

“Over the last 5 years the club have enjoyed an excellent relationship with HCFE and it puts on record its formal thanks to the College. The club will be honouring its current agreement with HCFE including for second-year student-players that will continue their education at HCFE.

“The club has always been transparent in its aim to build a sustainable and successful Academy programme that is not solely underpinned and beholden to EFL Academy funding – EFL Academy funding has been an unreliable basis for a programme over the past 10+ years causing transitional crisis on several occasions.

“The focus over the last 5 years has been to develop an Academy pathway in conjunction with education partners and local clubs. There are multiple examples of such programmes across the UK with extensive benefits.

“Following several years of initial development, a next stage objective to add complementary Further Education (16-18yrs) and Higher Education (18+ yrs) course options for Academy players was discussed with HCFE. HCFE initially agreed to explore this as an exciting progression for the Academy programme and HUFC staff carried out an extensive piece of work to assess options. These options were recently presented to HCFE as a current Academy partner. The Club viewed this as a collective opportunity for both organisations to significantly enhance the Academy offering with greater complementary education options and shared resource opportunities.

“Subsequently and regrettably HCFE stated that they would not be able to collaboratively work with a newly identified Further Education provider due to historical events between the two organisations. HCFE also identified that they would need to terminate the current HUFC-HCFE agreement should the Club Academy programme decided to progress any such agreement.

“That position was wholly unexpected and as an independent the club felt it wasn’t its place to become party with external disputes, which not only prevent the development of the Academy programme but also inadvertently block Academy education opportunities for young people in the town.

“The club’s view was that student-players should be allowed to freely choose their education options and pathways on merit of the provider. Moreover, at its core the Club Academy is keen to support young student-players with the best possible array of Hartlepool based options and opportunities for both their sporting and education development.

“The club’s firm preference was to work with HCFE as an existing partner, alongside complementary additional partners to provide a complete ‘Hartlepool based model’, but regrettably HCFE identified that wasn’t possible.

“A new Hartlepool based Academy education partner will be announced in the coming days with student-players training and educated in the town. An initial 5 year agreement will give the Academy programme much needed long term financial security together with additional specialist facilities and coaching staff, a wider geographical coverage and expanded course options to offer players. More details on this exciting partnership will follow.”