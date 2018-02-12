Hartlepool United confirm how remaining Just Giving cash from fan fundraising will be used

Hartlepool United have confirmed the remaining Just Giving cash from fan fundraising will allow the club to continue trading and fulfil its February fixtures.

Pools fan Rachel Cartwright launched the fundraising drive by setting up a Just Giving page after the club's dire financial situation was laid bare before Christmas.

In total an incredible £85,190 was raised online from 3,137 separate donations with supporters up and down the country pledging financial support to National League Pools.

Earlier this month Pools paid their overdue tax bill to the HMRC, totalling around £48,000 with money raised from the Just Giving page.

And now club officials have confirmed how the remaining balance will be used; to allow the club to continue trading in the short term and to fulfil its February home fixtures. The club's longer-term future remains perilous given the financial situation.

Pools host Woking at Victoria Park on Saturday, their first game in three weeks after Saturday's game at Barrow was postponed due to the weather.

Later this month, Pools host Ebbsfleet united at The Vic on Saturday, February 24.

A Pools statement read: "The club has met today with Rachel Cartwright as well as other fundraisers who have helped on the Just Giving fundraising.

"We have discussed how the remainder of the funding may be released and utilised by the club.

"The club’s solicitor, Andrew Cawkwell, was in attendance along with Pam Duxbury and they were able to provide comfort and confirmation that the fundraising monies would be used to support ongoing trading commitments of the club and enable us to meet the February home fixtures.

"As a result of those assurances, the club is pleased to confirm that we have reached agreement over a process that would enable the funds to be released for us to continue to trade and fulfil fixtures.

"Once again, the club wishes to express its deep gratitude for the ongoing support and fundraising efforts of all fans."

Pools were issued with a winding up order petition on February 1 for the outstanding tax bill but the club confirmed last week the process to end those proceedings were underway after Pools fan Rachel Cartwright squared the bill with the cash raised by fans from across the land.

They were due to be in court for the hearing on March 21. That will now not take place.

Pools, who scraped through January, remain in deep financial trouble given that they must pay their staff and players within the next two weeks.