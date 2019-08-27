Aaron Cunningham contests a header with Leighton McIntosh of Wrexham during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Wrexham at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Monday 26th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Cunningham was one of a number of stellar performers on the day as he returned to the starting 11 for only his second appearance of the campaign.

"It was unbelievable, we knew we needed the three points and we're delighted to get it over the line with the help from the fans who played a massive part," said the 21-year-old defender.

"I'm sure the fans are happy to see us scoring, but as a defender I want us to stop conceding as many as well.

"I'll hold my hands up with the penalty we conceded and I'll learn from it. I'll be out on the training pitch putting that right and just practicing and practicing.

"I'm enjoying being part of the back five, it feels solid. Obviously I had chances at the other end which is a bonus but my job is to defend and keep out as many goals as possible."

With the score at 1-1, Cunningham played a key role in helping Pools take the lead with his charge up the pitch eventually leading to a penalty which Liam Noble converted.

"Once I got the ball, I couldn’t believe how much it opened up," admitted Cunningham.

"I don’t think anyone was expecting a centre-half to get the ball and just keep going so I thought I might as well and just keep running.

"I do like having a pop now and again in training so I did fancy my chances to have a go.

"Nobsa was screaming to the left of me to pass it so he could have a shot and I thought ‘nah, I’m having this’ so I’ve had it and thankfully it’s led to the penalty which Nobsa scored anyway so he won’t have too many complaints!

"It definitely felt like a turning point for us to kick-start the season especially for me personally playing the full game, that was key.