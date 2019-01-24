Hartlepool United defender an injury doubt for National League visit of Braintree

Hartlepool United’s ‘new’ manager Craig Hignett has been dealt an injury blow with the news Carl Magnay could face an extended spell on the sidelines.

The club captain was taken off at half-time in Pools’ 3-1 loss to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

And in a statement on the club website, Hartlepool have confirmed the player is likely to sit out the game against Braintree Town at the Super 6 Stadium tomorrow.

It read: “One player who could miss out is skipper Carl Magnay after he was forced off at half-time during last week’s game at Harrogate Town suffering with a knee problem.”

Other than long-term absentees Pools have a clean bill of health for the visit of the division’s basement boys.

The first-team players given a run out at Darlington on Tuesday night - Peter Kioso, Aaron Cunningham, Danny Amos, Lewis Hawkins, Josh Hawkes, Mark Kitching and Niko Muir - all came through the Durham Challenge Cup victory unscathed.

Paddy McLaughlin will not be involved after securing a loan move to former club York City, to work under his manager at Gateshead last season, Steve Watson.

Liam Noble remains sidelined with a calf strain.

He is expected to return to the first team fold within the next three to four weeks while Luke Williams is not ready to be considered for selection.