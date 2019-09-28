Hartlepool United defender Kenton Richardson explains why he thinks the match at Eastleigh is a 'must win'
Defender Kenton Richardson wasn’t mixing his words about the importance of Hartlepool United’s match at Eastleigh this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Pools have gone four National League matches without a victory and will be desperate to get back to winning ways at the Silverlake Stadium today.
Richardson played the full 90-minutes in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Chesterfield as United avoided a third straight defeat.
But with the team sitting 17th in the National League table, the 20-year-old defender stressed the need to start picking up some points.
“It’s a must win game,” he told the Hartlepool Mail.
“The game on Tuesday night could have gone either way but in the end it was just flat for both teams and I’ve been involved in games where we’ve chucked that away in the last few minutes so it was good in a way not to lose the game but we were still disappointed not to get this win because it makes Saturday very important for us now.
“Everyone is gutted about recent results and the way we’ve been playing because it hasn’t really been good enough. But we always strive to be a happy camp because everyone gets on and we’ve got a really good squad.
“We need to be better and put another run together.
“We’ve been all right away from home, I’m not sure what it’s down to in particular but we’ve been good away from home so we can take that as encouragement going into the game.”