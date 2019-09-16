Michael Raynes of Hartlepool United in action with Jean-Yves Koue Niate during the Vanarama National League match between Torquay United and Hartlepool United at Plainmoor, Torquay on Saturday 31st August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

The Pools vice captain has played every minute so far this season and has rarely given his vocal chords a moments rest as he has persistently dished out commands to his teammates.

That was apparent even from the warm-ups at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday. But during the match, things didn’t go to plan as The Daggers claimed a deserved 3-1 win.

As one of the more battle-hardened members of the United squad, Raynes is using his previous experiences to keep calm regardless of results on the pitch even if he still has trouble remaining cool during matches.

“I think I get frustrated more than anyone,” admitted the former Crewe Alexandra centre-back.

“You know me, I’m a big loud idiot so I end up having to apologise most games for losing my head but it’s just because we want the best, everyone wants the best for each other.

“But I try to use my past experience because it’s still really early so we don’t get carried away regardless of the result.

“I’ve been in positions before when I’ve been near the top of the league at Christmas and then falling away and being in a relegation battle or vice versa, you can be down the bottom then you go on a good run and you’re in the play-offs.

“We’re on a path here and I think we’re going about things the right way on that path but it’s not something that will happen overnight, there will be ups and downs along the way.”

Raynes also praised the approach from manager Craig Hignett as he added: “The gaffer is brilliant with his message – never too high, never too low.

“Win, lose or draw, you keep a level head because you can always improve even if you get the win.

“That’s the message that the gaffer is getting across and especially for the young lads especially nowadays with football changing massively and it’s always there with social media and everything like that.