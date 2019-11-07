Hartlepool United defender Peter Kioso hits out at the 'boom it' Solihull Moors tactics

Peter Kioso applauds the fans after the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors.

But the defender concedes it is an effective style of play for Moors as Pools slipped to a home defeat in the final game in charge for caretaker boss Antony Sweeney.

The National League outfit has announced they are set to appoint Dave Challinor as Craig Hignett's permanent successor ahead of this weekend's FA Cup clash away at Yeovil Town.

Sadly Sweeney, who has enjoyed an impressive spell as caretaker boss, couldn't end with another win, Jake Beesley’s second half header proved to be the difference for Moors, who deployed a direct style of play.

Reflecting on the 1-0 defeat, Kioso said: "I’m not going to disrespect Solihull but they definitely had more of an attitude where they were like ‘literally, look we’re just going to boom it all game’.

"So you had a ‘boom it’ team and a ball playing team so when you get a game like that and they managed to sneak the goal, that’s the big difference for me.

"Once they got the goal they knew, away from home that they could just sit in with two banks of four and it was hard for us to break them down but we were still able to do that a couple of times and we still had a few chances that maybe on another day we do score.

"It didn’t happen for us and once they got the goal we knew what they were going to do and that’s what they did. We knew what to expect going in, they’re not a ball playing team.

"But you can’t hammer them because it works for them and it’s effective. You play football to win and if that’s what gets them wins then so be it.