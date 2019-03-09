Hartlepool United director of football role – why Pools look unlikely to appoint Richard Money replacement

Hartlepool United seem unlikely to appoint another director of football this summer.

The role has remained unfilled since the departure of Richard Money after a four-day stint upstairs following his nudge out the dugout.

And while it was understood he would not be replaced in the role at the time, chairman Raj Singh reopened the door in his programme notes recently, suggesting he was open to someone coming in to fulfil the responsibilities in a voluntary, part or full-time capacity.

Hignett, who occupied the position from May 2018, does not think there is a need for someone in the role – he says the job has been divided up perfectly between himself, chief executive Mark Maguire and Singh.

When asked whether Pools would reappoint, Hignett said: “I don’t think so.

“I think we will just go as we are.

“I don’t think there is any need for it – it was just so I could protect his money, we do not need that now.

“We have coaches who we all trust, and the right people in the right places who we all trust.

“Between myself, Mark Maguire and the chairman, who will get involved from time to time now, we have that role covered.”

One of the key jobs for the backroom staff and management at the club will be to sort out the club’s youth policy with Pools’ Academy funding to stop at the end of the season.